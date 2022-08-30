In Secrets Row, Texas Court Axes $2M In Fees

By Andrew Karpan (August 30, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court ruled Tuesday that four intellectual property attorneys could not collect $2 million in sanctions they won by convincing a lower court that the daughter of a former client abused the legal system while pursuing allegations over "unconscionable fees" in a trade secrets case. The three-judge panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston had bad news, this time, for the otherwise victorious attorneys. The attorneys were once retained by Betty Wilwerding to pursue lawsuits against various Texas businesses she believed had swiped intellectual property related to a method her husband, Michael Wilwerding, had developed of recycling rubber tires into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS