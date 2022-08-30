Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firm Yanks Atty From Ga. Clinic FCA Suit After DQ Bid

By Kelcey Caulder (August 30, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia law firm agreed to pull one of its attorneys from representing doctors at an orthopedic clinic defending a False Claims Act suit, after a former clinic executive raised concerns that the attorney worked for the U.S. Department of Justice when she filed whistleblower allegations.

Griffin Durham Tanner & Clarkson LLC said it will replace attorney Charles W. Byrd on the case defending two Athens Orthopedic Clinic surgeons against claims they violated federal anti-kickback laws. The clinic's former chief operating officer, Rebecca Hockaday, agreed to drop her motion to disqualify the firm with Byrd no longer on the case....

