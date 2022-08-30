Firm Yanks Atty From Ga. Clinic FCA Suit After DQ Bid

By Kelcey Caulder (August 30, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia law firm agreed to pull one of its attorneys from representing doctors at an orthopedic clinic defending a False Claims Act suit, after a former clinic executive raised concerns that the attorney worked for the U.S. Department of Justice when she filed whistleblower allegations. Griffin Durham Tanner & Clarkson LLC said it will replace attorney Charles W. Byrd on the case defending two Athens Orthopedic Clinic surgeons against claims they violated federal anti-kickback laws. The clinic's former chief operating officer, Rebecca Hockaday, agreed to drop her motion to disqualify the firm with Byrd no longer on the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS