YouTuber Tells 11th Circ. Cardi B Libel Trial Was 'Lopsided'

By Rosie Manins (August 30, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based YouTuber found to have defamed rapper Cardi B has asked the Eleventh Circuit to reverse her $3.8 million loss, saying an Atlanta jury trial was "lopsided" because the district court excluded evidence about the celebrity's character. Latasha Kebe and her company Kebe Studios LLC asked for a new trial in a brief Monday. A jury found in January at the end of a two-week trial that Kebe, known on YouTube as Tasha K, had maliciously slandered the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar. Kebe said she should have been allowed to present evidence at trial that Almánzar had allegedly admitted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS