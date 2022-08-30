Racial Bias Suit Dropped After Aid Cut For Minority Farmers

By Caleb Symons (August 30, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A group of white farmers led by Texas' agriculture commissioner has abandoned its claim that a federal loan relief program for minority farmers is racially discriminatory, after President Joe Biden — in a move that drew scorn from social justice advocates — eliminated race as a factor in distributing that assistance. Despite their concerns, groups representing Black and other minority farmers joined the white farmers, which includes Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in notifying a Texas federal court on Monday that they agreed to drop the case now that Biden has repealed the pandemic-era loan relief initiative. As part of the highly touted Inflation Reduction Act signed into law Aug....

