Texas Appeals Court Finds HOA Can Limit Short-Term Rentals

By Nate Beck (August 30, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court found on Tuesday that a Houston homeowners association has the power to prevent a property owner from listing two homes in the subdivision as short-term rentals, in a dispute attorneys hope the Texas Supreme Court will take up. Stephanie Chu bought two houses in 2014 and 2016 in Houston's Windermere Lakes subdivision with plans to list them as short-term rentals. At the time she purchased the properties, the subdivision did not prohibit such rentals. Those rules changed, however, when the Windermere Lakes Homeowners Association voted in 2019 to ban rentals of less than 180 days, among other...

