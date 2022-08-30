Little League Says It's Cooperating In Sex Abuse Case

By Renee Hickman (August 30, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Little League Baseball has denied suggestions that it is blocking discovery in a suit brought by families alleging that their children were sexually abused by a coach, telling the Texas federal judge overseeing the suit that it has fully cooperated with document requests. The league and its Texas district affiliate on Monday fought back against a push from the alleged victims' families to hand over additional documents in the acrimonious suit. In their response to a motion from the families who allege that their children were sexually abused by Adam Dale Isaacks, who coached a Little League team in Texas, plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS