Okla. Fund Manager Hit With SEC Suit After Losing $10M

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 30, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit Tuesday against a portfolio manager of an Oklahoma hedge fund, accusing him of losing more than $10 million in investor capital by placing unauthorized high-risk trades on behalf of the fund over roughly six months in 2017 and 2018.

In its suit, the SEC accused Manhattan resident Lee A. Bressler, the fund's manager and the chief investment officer of Carbon Investments Partners LLC, of losing not only his own money but the money of his two unnamed business partners and 10 investors, when the fund collapsed in February 2018.

According to the SEC, the...

