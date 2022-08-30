Arbitration Is Next In Texas Hospitality Fraud Case, Court Says

By David Holtzman (August 30, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court said a fraud suit brought by a company that leases short-term and extended-stay rentals against a Houston commercial landlord belongs in arbitration, overturning a lower court ruling. In its decision filed Tuesday, the Texas Court of Appeals for the First District said the contract Jetall Companies signed with hospitality firm Sonder USA Inc., broadly defined the circumstances when the parties should try to resolve their differences through arbitration. The trial court had sided with Sonder, which claimed the contract calls for arbitration over lease violations but not fraud. The appeals court also allowed Sonder's litigation to proceed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS