Texas Court Affirms $2.7M Trial Victory For Fired City Staffers

By Lauren Castle (August 30, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas city must pay a $2.7 million jury verdict for violating state whistleblower laws by firing two employees after they reported that a city council member gave confidential information on a proposed gas-fired power plant to the press, a Texas appellate court affirmed. A split panel for the Fifth Court of Appeals wrote in its opinion that the Texas Whistleblower Act applied to the case because the former employees believed the city council member was violating the open meeting laws by giving confidential information to a news reporter in her official role. "In viewing the evidence in the light most...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS