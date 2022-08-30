NY Office Tower's Ch. 11 Approved With Trimmed Releases

By Vince Sullivan (August 30, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Manhattan office tower received approval for its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization Tuesday after a New York judge said releases being granted to company insiders were too broad and ordered them pared down. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath agreed to sign a modified confirmation order that limited the releases granted by debtor PWM Property Management LLC in its plan to exclude claims for gross negligence or willful misconduct by those with fiduciary duties to the company. The court asked for the change after the Office of the United States trustee opposed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS