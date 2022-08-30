DOL Says Self-Dealing Owner Cost Benefits Plan Millions

By Caleb Drickey (August 30, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday accused the owner of a New Jersey architectural firm of breaching her duty to employees by investing the bulk of a retirement fund's assets in ill-fated banks controlled by her husband. In a complaint, the DOL accuses Interarch Inc. owner Shirley Hill and her husband, Vernon Hill, of breaching their duties to workers under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to avoid self-dealing and to diversify their investments and thereby reduce the risk of catastrophic losses. "By their actions and omissions, defendants … failed to discharge their duties to the plan solely in the...

