Canada Follows Through On Vow To Challenge Lumber Duties

By Kelly Lienhard (August 30, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Canada made good on its threat to challenge the legality of U.S. duties on its lumber exports, filing a notice on Monday to have its dispute settled under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. International Trade Minister Mary Ng announced Monday that Canada is following up on its earlier pledge to dispute antidumping and countervailing duties under Chapter 10 of the USMCA, calling the duties "unwarranted and unfair" and urging the U.S. to end all unjustified duties on Canadian softwood lumber products. "The United States has long relied on competitive Canadian lumber products to meet its domestic needs for high-quality, sustainable and innovative building materials," Ng...

