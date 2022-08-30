Sanctions Tossed In NJ Construction Biz Control Dispute

By Emily Lever (August 30, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Sanctions weren't warranted against a pro se litigant and his former attorney in a dispute over control of a New Jersey construction company because there was no evidence the litigant's accusation against his former bookkeeper of an unlawful takeover was made in bad faith, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday in undoing a $77,000 penalty. Slawomir Kielczewski, who sued ex-bookkeeper Barbara Reed for allegedly falsely holding herself out as Be Construction Corp.'s owner, ended up failing because he had previously sworn under oath that he did not own the company. But his suit, though unsuccessful, wasn't frivolous, the three-judge appellate panel...

