Maine Justices Nix Voters' Block Of $1B Power Line

By Keith Goldberg (August 30, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT) -- Maine's top court on Tuesday said a 2021 voter referendum blocking construction of a $1 billion transmission line that would ship Canadian hydropower to New England was unconstitutional, handing a lifeline to the controversial project. Maine's Supreme Judicial Court said that the ballot initiative approved last fall to block construction of "high-impact" transmission lines on public lands can't be used to retroactively yank the state's approval of the New England Clean Energy Connect project. The court said that would infringe the project developers' constitutionally protected vested rights, as long as they're able to show that they did major construction work while...

