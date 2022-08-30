Fla. Lab Owner Charged In NJ With $53M Medicare Fraud

By Hayley Fowler (August 30, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The 48-year-old owner of several medical labs scattered across the U.S. has been charged with health care fraud after federal prosecutors in New Jersey accused him of billing Medicare for $53 million in unnecessary genetic cancer screening tests. Daniel Hurt, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arraigned Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in New Jersey federal court, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey said in a news release. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Hurt owned labs in Texas, Florida and California that he allegedly used to pay kickbacks in...

