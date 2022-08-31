FM Wants 2nd Circ. To Uphold Dismissal Of ITT's Virus Suit

By Ben Zigterman (August 31, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Factory Mutual Insurance Co. asked the Second Circuit to affirm the dismissal of ITT Inc.'s COVID-19 coverage suit, arguing that its policy with the aerospace and industrial components manufacturer requires "actual physical damage" to property. Factory Mutual said Tuesday that the Second Circuit has already correctly found that the presence of COVID-19 doesn't amount to physical loss or damage, citing its decision in January against a New York art gallery. "This makes sense: The coronavirus harms people, not property, and a building at which the coronavirus is present needs no restoration or repair," the insurer wrote in its appellate brief. "Accordingly,...

