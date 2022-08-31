Akerman Expands With 2 New Partners In NY, Calif.

By Tracey Read (August 31, 2022, 12:24 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has expanded bi-coastally by adding health care regulatory and transactional partner Jordan T. Cohen in New York and corporate partner Peter Hurm in Los Angeles. Cohen joins the health care practice group from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he was a partner. Hurm, most recently a partner at TroyGould PC, is in Akerman's corporate practice group, the firm announced Tuesday. Cohen advises clients on transactions involving health care providers and other health care-related platforms. He gives legal counsel on compliance with HIPAA's privacy, security and breach notification rules and with state breach notification laws. He also provides guidance on...

