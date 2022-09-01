Cosmetics Cos. Invite Legal Risks With 'Clean' Marketing

By Kelly Bonner (September 1, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The market for clean beauty is expected to reach an estimated $11.6 billion by 2027.[1] But the definition of "clean" is anyone's guess — and leaves the industry ripe for class action litigation. As brands turn their attention to Gen Z consumers, authenticity and sustainability are crucial to attracting younger consumers. But promoting products and, indeed, a brand's ethos as "clean" can carry not only reputational risks, but legal and regulatory risks too. Defining Clean Beauty The notion of clean beauty first emerged in the 1970s with fresh-faced, no-makeup marketing.[2] But the term evolved with the growth of independent skin care...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS