A&E Sues Reelz Over 'Blatant Rip-Off' Revival Of 'Live PD'

By Gina Kim (August 31, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A&E sued rival Reelz and producers behind the hit reality cop ride-along series "On Patrol: Live" in New York federal court Tuesday, calling the show a "blatant rip-off" of its own "Live PD" that copies nearly every aspect of its program down to the hosts, format and segments. In an explosive 48-page complaint, A&E Television Networks LLC didn't mince words when describing the "brazen theft" of intellectual property rights by the Reelz channel, Big Fish Entertainment and Half Moon Pictures over "On Patrol: Live," which debuted last month, bringing in 3.5 million unique viewers and propelling Reelz into a top-25 cable...

