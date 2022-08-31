Philips To Pay $4M Over Claims It Skirted Military Testing Rule

By Chris Villani (August 31, 2022, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Philips North America LLC will pay $4.2 million to settle claims it swapped out key components of a mobile patient monitoring device that it sold to the U.S. military without recertifying the device for airworthiness, allegedly putting top government officials, first responders and the military at risk. Monday's settlement comes after a pair of whistleblowers filed a False Claims Act suit in Massachusetts federal court in 2019. According to the agreement, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company sold the devices, called MP2s, to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and the Defense Logistics Agency from 2012 through late November 2018....

