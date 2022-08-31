HVAC Co., Union Agree To End ERISA Fund Contributions Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 31, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A pipefitters union that accused HVAC company Johnson Controls of failing to make contributions to three different employee benefits funds for travel and standby time told a Georgia federal court that the parties reached a deal to end the suit. Johnson Controls and the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry Local 188's pension, health and welfare and annuity funds told the court in a settlement notice Tuesday that they had come to an agreement. The parties told the court that they are finalizing the settlement agreement and dismissal stipulation and that they intend to file them within...

