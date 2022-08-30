Split 5th Circ. Backs $14M Air Pollution Fine For ExxonMobil

By Hailey Konnath (August 30, 2022, 11:51 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel on Tuesday upheld a $14 million penalty against ExxonMobil Corp. for air pollution violations at a Texas refining and chemical complex, with the majority finding that a Texas federal court's penalty determination was "well within its wide discretion." U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa and Senior Circuit Judge W. Eugene Davis rejected the oil and gas company's challenge to the district court's reduced penalty and finding that the Sierra Club and Environmental Texas Citizen Lobby adequately tied their Clean Air Act claims to Exxon's operations at its Baytown, Texas, refinery, chemical plant and olefins plant. Judge Costa...

