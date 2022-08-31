Canadian Pot Co. Investors Win Class Cert. In Acquisition Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 31, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has certified for the second time a class of investors in Canadian cannabis company Aphria Inc. in a suit alleging company insiders orchestrated a CA$193 million ($147 million) acquisition deal "for the purpose of stealing money" from the company. In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels granted plaintiff Shawn P. Cunix's request for class certification, designating Cunix class representative and his Levi & Korsinsky LLP attorneys class counsel. The proposed class includes those who purchased Aphria shares "on domestic exchanges or in domestic transactions" in the U.S. between July 17, 2018, when the company...

