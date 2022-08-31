Italy Picks US PE Firm Certares For ITA Airways Sale Talks

By Najiyya Budaly (August 31, 2022, 12:20 PM BST) -- Italy's government said on Wednesday that it is in exclusive talks with a consortium led by Certares Management LLC, a U.S. private equity fund, to sell a majority stake in ITA Airways, the successor to former Italian flag carrier Alitalia. The Italian government has started exclusive negotiations with a consortium — which includes Delta Air Lines Inc. of the U.S. and Air France-KLM SA — to sell a stake in ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia. (iStock.com/viti) The Ministry of Economy and Finance said that it has started exclusive negotiations with the consortium — which includes Delta Air Lines Inc. of...

