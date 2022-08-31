Philly Hotel Wants Wyndham Sex Trafficking Suit Nixed

By Hayley Fowler (August 31, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-based Days Inn licensee wants out of a lawsuit seeking $2 million to pay for litigation involving sex trafficking at its hotels, telling a New Jersey federal judge Tuesday that Wyndham Hotels can't foist the bill on its licensee while the underlying cases are ongoing. In its motion to dismiss, 4200 Rose Hospitality LLC said Wyndham Hotel Group LLC and its subsidiaries Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. and Days Inns Worldwide Inc. didn't so much as include a bill for the fees in its complaint — largely because the cases for which it wants money are still pending. "Plaintiffs make...

