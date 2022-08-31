Lone Star Wins $216M In Long-Running Fight With S. Korea

By Caroline Simson (August 31, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal ordered South Korea on Wednesday to pay $216.5 million to Texas-based private equity firm Lone Star Funds following a decade-old dispute stemming from the sale of the firm's controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank, an award that left both sides dissatisfied. The South Korean Department of Justice confirmed Wednesday morning that the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal had issued the award, which also includes additional interest. The tribunal concluded that the South Korean government violated international law in the way its regulators handled Lone Star Funds' sale of the Korea Exchange Bank to Hana Financial...

