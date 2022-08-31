SeatGeek Raises $238M Months After Nixing SPAC Merger

By Renee Hickman (August 31, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Online ticketing platform SeatGeek said Wednesday it had raised $238 million in new funding from a group led by longtime investor Accel, an announcement that comes nearly three months after it called off a proposed SPAC merger. The New York-based digital ticket marketplace said in a statement that, in addition to Accel, the Series E funding round featured participation from Wellington Management, Arctos Sports Partners and Ryan Smith, founder and executive chairman of Qualtrics and founder of Smith Entertainment Group. The investment, SeatGeek said, values the company at $1 billion. Its statement said it had exceeded all 2021 public financial forecasts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS