9th Circuit Urged To Look Again At LA Trash Disposal Case

By David Holtzman (August 31, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A group of hotel and apartment operators asked the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to revisit its rejection of their challenge to a Los Angeles waste disposal ordinance, disputing the court's ruling that they lack standing to sue. The operators said the fact they are subject to the ordinance should be enough to give them standing, even though they did not claim they had been directly harmed. Their petition also asks the court to reconsider whether the city violated the operators' due process rights. The petition is for an en banc rehearing before the full circuit court. A three-judge panel affirmed on...

