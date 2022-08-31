11th Circ. OKs Atty Fees In Bias Suit Despite Mixed Verdict

By Rosie Manins (August 31, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Black man fired by the Alabama Department of Transportation can get just over $172,000 in attorney fees and costs in his race bias case despite a jury's mixed verdict, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed Wednesday. The appellate court held in a unanimous unpublished opinion that Benjamin Mercer is entitled to the award after an Alabama jury found race was a motivating factor in his termination, in addition to the fact that he would have otherwise been fired for race-neutral reasons. Writing for the court, U.S. Circuit Judge Robert J. Luck rejected the transportation department's argument that U.S. District Judge R. David...

