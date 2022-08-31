Canada's Treaty Move Doesn't Impact Line 5 Suit, Tribe Says

By Andrew Westney (August 31, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Bad River Band has told a Wisconsin federal judge that Canada's recent start of treaty negotiations with the U.S. to try to maintain Enbridge Energy Co.'s Line 5 pipeline "changes nothing" about the tribe's suit to block it. Enbridge told the court Monday that Canada's formal start of talks under its 1977 treaty on pipelines with the U.S. government supports either nixing some of the Wisconsin tribe's claims or putting them "in abeyance" in order to "avoid the risk of any conflict between the Treaty dispute resolution process and this litigation, while respecting the national interests embedded in the Treaty."...

