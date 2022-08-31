Schnader Again Beats $8M Malpractice Suit At The 2nd Circ.

By Rachel Scharf (August 31, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused Wednesday to revive a Canadian private equity company's $8 million malpractice lawsuit blaming Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP for losses in a joint venture to develop electric vehicle technology. A unanimous three-judge appellate panel upheld U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman's March 2021 summary judgment order axing Terracap Ventures Inc.'s claims against Schnader Harrison and former firm attorney Joel Handel. The 2018 lawsuit stemmed from a deal in which Toronto-based investment firm Terracap put up $3.5 million and intellectual property assets in exchange for shares of electric battery manufacturer Brammo Inc. Terracap says Handel, its longtime counsel,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS