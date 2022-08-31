Ex-Union Agent Loses Civil Case Over Bribery, IPad Theft

By Emily Brill (August 31, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local and its health insurance fund prevailed on their allegations that a former union business agent violated benefits law and labor law by soliciting bribes from an insurance claim processor and refusing to return union property after his discharge, a New York federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas held Tuesday that John Ulrich flouted New York state labor law and the federal Labor Management Relations Act and Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Ulrich accepted thousands of dollars in bribes from the owner of Crossroads Healthcare Management, then refused to return his union-provided iPad and laptop when caught...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS