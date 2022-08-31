Netflix Must Face Defamation Suit Over 'Dirty Money' Episode

By Gina Kim (August 31, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Netflix Inc. and the team of producers behind the "Dirty Money" episode "Guardians Inc." that aired in 2020 cannot escape a defamation suit filed by the subject's niece, who challenged the characterization of her uncle's guardianship as being abusive and exploitative. In a 13-page order penned by Fourth Court of Appeals Justice Patricia O. Alvarez, the justices upheld the trial court's refusal to dismiss the complaint, finding that "Guardians, Inc.," which aired on March 11, 2020, was capable of being viewed as defamatory as it portrayed millionaire Charles Thrash's niece Tonya Barina as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS