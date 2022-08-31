Cos. Want 3rd Circ. Redo On Website Wiretap Ruling

By Matthew Santoni (August 31, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- An online retailer and a technology company that supported its website asked the Third Circuit for a rehearing or a referral of an online-privacy lawsuit to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, arguing a recent panel decision made it so Pennsylvania's law against wiretapping could expose millions of websites to civil or criminal liability. Harriet Carter Gifts and Navistone Inc. asked the Third Circuit for a do-over or an en banc hearing because the court had allegedly missed a state court decision, Commonwealth v. Diego, which had upheld that the direct recipient of a communication wasn't "intercepting" it under Pennsylvania's Wiretapping and...

