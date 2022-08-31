5th Circ. Hears Groups' Challenge To Texas LNG Project

By Lauren Castle (August 31, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel questioned Wednesday whether they should consider the worst-case scenario environmental impacts of a proposed multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas export terminal and pipeline project in south Texas as the court reviews a challenged permit. In response to U.S. Circuit Judges Stuart Kyle Duncan and Kurt D. Engelhardt's questions about the worst-case scenario and alternate plans for the LNG project, Sierra Club and other environmental and fishing groups have said the project would affect the coastline and wetlands for one to three years in the best-case scenario, but its impact would be felt for much longer. The project includes...

