7th Circ. Decision Narrows ERISA 401(k) Pleading Standard

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 2, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit's recent decision upholding dismissal of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit challenging the fees and investments of an Oshkosh Corp. subsidiary's employee 401(k) plan was a clear victory for management-side counsel that raises the bar for pleadings in these types of cases, attorneys say. The published opinion from a three-judge panel on Aug. 29 affirming dismissal of all claims against Oshkosh for failure to state a claim emerges at the same time plaintiffs attorneys are flooding the zone with lawsuits against large employers alleging excessive fees and poorly performing investments in employee 401(k) plans. Shortly after the...

