Novo Nordisk Strikes $6.3M Deal To End Feds' FCA Claims

By Ryan Harroff (August 31, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Novo Nordisk Inc. has agreed to pay the United States $6.3 million to resolve allegations the global pharmaceutical firm sold needles under U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs supply contracts that were made in countries not compliant with the Trade Agreements Act. Of the $6.3 million payment, $4.2 million is restitution for the contract payment claims Novo Nordisk allegedly filed for the noncompliant needles in breach of the False Claims Act, according to the Tuesday settlement. As part of the deal, Novo Nordisk neither admitted nor denied the government's claims against it and the U.S. did not make any concessions on whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS