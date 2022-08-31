Katapult Investor Sues Over Stock Drop From De-SPAC Deal

By Katryna Perera (August 31, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- An investor in fintech firm Katapult Holdings Inc. launched a class action against directors and officers of the blank-check company it merged with, accusing them of breaching their fiduciary duties by not disclosing information about Katapult not meeting key metrics that eventually caused a 92% drop in its stock price. The complaint was filed Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court by plaintiff Andrew Saunders. Katapult, a venture-backed payment plan provider, merged with blank-check company FinServ Acquisition Corp. in 2020 in a roughly $1 billion deal. Saunders' suit does not name Katapult as a defendant but instead names FinServ Holdings LLC — the sponsor of FinServ...

