Calif. Stem Cell Clinic Isn't Subject To FDA Rules, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (August 31, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge issued a bench trial decision rejecting the federal government's bid to stop a clinic and its owners from offering experimental stem cell treatments, finding the procedures are not "drugs" subject to Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act regulations. In a 19-page findings of fact and conclusions of law Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal concluded that multiple procedures offered by the clinic and its medical doctors qualify either as surgical procedures or the practice of medicine, but not drug-making as defined by the federal law. The judge added that the clinic and its doctors voluntarily stopped offering the...

