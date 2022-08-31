Marine Construction Co. Liable For Barge Damage, Not Insurer

By Josh Liberatore (August 31, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A marine construction company owes roughly $262,000 to two different entities under a chartering agreement after it damaged an oil and construction barge, a Louisiana federal judge ruled following a bench trial, clearing the company's surety insurer of any liability. U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon on Tuesday ordered Pontchartrain Partners LLC to pay TK Boat Rentals LLC around $204,000 and Shallow Water Equipment LLC around $58,000 for damages it caused to a barge known as the Grant. A Louisiana federal judge ruled that a marine construction company owes over $260,000 after it damaged an oil and construction barge while the...

