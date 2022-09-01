Calif. Judge Trims Claims In Coinbase Sweepstakes Suit

By Renee Hickman (August 31, 2022, 11:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday found that claims against cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase accusing it of violating California consumer laws during a crypto sweepstakes will not hold, but the judge declined to allow remaining claims against the company that marketed the sweepstakes to move to arbitration. In the order, U.S. District Judge Sallie Kim granted in part and denied in part Coinbase Global Inc. and Marden-Kane Inc.'s motion to dismiss the claims. She also denied Marden-Kane's request to move the case to arbitration. Plaintiff David Suski filed the proposed class action against Coinbase and Marden-Kane in June 2021 on behalf...

