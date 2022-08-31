Monsanto Can't Beat Texas Couple's Roundup Cancer Suit

By Gina Kim (August 31, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge denied Monsanto an early win Wednesday in a Texas married couple's suit claiming Roundup weedkiller caused the husband's cancer, finding there's evidence suggesting the product's registration process before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was inadequate because Monsanto was never asked to test the risks of getting cancer from long-term exposure. In a 32-page order, U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal denied the Monsanto Co.'s summary judgment motion against Otis Lindell Chapman and Kim Chapman's products liability and personal injury suit, wherein Otis Chapman alleged that his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by his intermittent use of two different Roundup...

