Insurers, Restaurant Supplier Settle BIPA Coverage Dispute

By Josh Liberatore (September 1, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Two Hanover Insurance units have settled their coverage suit against a Chicago-area restaurant supply company that was accused of violating a biometric information privacy law by improperly collecting employee fingerprints, the sides told an Illinois federal court. In a joint status report filed Wednesday, Citizens Insurance Co. of America, Hanover Insurance Co. and Superior Knife LLC told the court they've agreed to settle the coverage dispute. The insurers had argued that they owed no coverage to Superior Knife for a proposed class action alleging the company ran afoul of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. Two Hanover Insurance units told an Illinois...

