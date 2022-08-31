Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Venezuelan Co. Loses Discovery Bid In Caterpillar Fight

By Joyce Hanson (August 31, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has denied a discovery bid by a former Venezuelan dealer for Caterpillar Inc. to subpoena a Houston-based dealership for the construction and mining equipment manufacturer as the ex-dealer pursues a judicial proceeding in Switzerland against the company.

U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks on Tuesday refused Venequip SA's application for discovery from Mustang Machinery Company LLC, a privately held Houston-headquartered dealership, ruling that the Swiss tribunal would likely reject the documents as the former Venezuelan dealer pursues its proceeding against Caterpillar SARL, a Swiss company.

Venequip's application for discovery falls under U.S. Code Title 28, Section 1782,...

