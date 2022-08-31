PE Firm Says No Subpoena In Fight Over Austrian Packing Co.

By Caroline Simson (August 31, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg is fighting an investor's efforts to subpoena it for information aimed at fleshing out criminal complaints in Europe stemming from the $260 million sale of an Austrian packaging company, saying the investor actually wants the information for an arbitration. The New York-based firm argued in a brief filed in federal court on Tuesday that the investor, B&C KB Holding GmbH, is using the criminal proceedings as a front, saying that its real intention is to obtain discovery to be used in an arbitration brought against the firm's European affiliates several weeks ago. But under a U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS