Estate Of Artist Chuck Close Says Cigna Underpaid Benefits

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 31, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The estate of Chuck Close filed an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit against Cigna on Wednesday, claiming the insurer improperly denied the famous American artist medically necessary at-home skilled nursing care that was covered under the terms of his Pace Gallery employee benefit plan. Close's estate alleged that Cigna Health and Life Insurance Corp., as administrator of the Pace Gallery LLC plan, wrongly denied him benefits including home health care before his death in August 2021 in violation of the terms of the ERISA-governed plan. Close's daughters, Georgia and Maggie Close, brought the action on behalf of the estate as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS