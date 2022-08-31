Arm Ltd. Sues Qualcomm For Licensing, Trademark Breaches

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 31, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- SoftBank Group subsidiary Arm Ltd. slapped Qualcomm with litigation Wednesday accusing the semiconductor manufacturer of infringing its trademark and violating a license agreement the chip technology company had with a startup later acquired by Qualcomm. The startup, Nuvia Inc., had licensed Arm technologies to develop high-performance processor cores for semiconductor chips, according to the complaint, filed in Delaware federal court. "Qualcomm caused Nuvia to breach its Arm licenses, leading Arm to terminate those licenses, in turn requiring Qualcomm and Nuvia to stop using and destroy any Arm-based technology developed under the licenses," the suit states. Qualcomm and Nuvia, however, continued using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS