Hungarian Pop Star Can't Sue Feds For Immigration Detention

By Rae Ann Varona (September 2, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge tossed a Hungarian pop star's lawsuit accusing U.S. immigration officials of unlawfully detaining him for more than a month, but allowed him to amend claims against the company that provided security services where he was detained. U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham in an order filed Wednesday dismissed all of Zsolt Kocsor's claims, slamming his complaint as being an "impermissible shotgun pleading," with alleged causes of actions deriving from others without factual allegations. But in dismissing the suit, Judge Graham granted Kocsor, who also goes by Kozso, a chance to replead claims against New Mexico-based Akal Security...

