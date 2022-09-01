9th Circ. Backs Receiver In Warner Music, UMG Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (September 1, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's refusal to discharge the receiver executing a $1.2 million judgment in Warner Music's copyright suit against a radio station owner over unlicensed music, ruling that terminating the receivership could put creditors at risk or leave the receiver without compensation. A three-judge panel said in a Wednesday published opinion that a California federal judge was within his right to keep the receiver executing the seven-figure infringement judgment against convicted radio station owner Edward Stolz — who WB Music Corp., Universal Music Corp. and other labels accused of airing unlicensed music. According to the panel,...

