Union Pacific Accused Of Stiffing Rehired Workers

By Patrick Hoff (September 1, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A transportation workers union accused Union Pacific Railroad of not complying with arbitration rulings that ordered the company to reimburse three reinstated workers for health insurance coverage they paid after being terminated, asking an Illinois federal judge to enforce the directives. The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers' Transportation Division said in a petition Wednesday that between August 2020 and May 2021, the National Railroad Adjustment Board ordered Union Pacific to reinstate three employees who had been wrongfully terminated for different reasons. Each of the employees returned to work and received all compensation they were owed, except...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS